TPD: Man confesses to killing 1, robbing another at gunpoint outside Seminole Heights credit union

A man is facing first-degree murder charges after a man was found shot to death outside a SunCoast Credit Union last week.

Tampa police were called to the credit union located at 1920 E Hillsborough Ave. around 6 a.m. on March 3 to investigate a report of a man lying in the drive-through not moving.

Upon arrival, officers found a white man in his early 50s suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Police say 11 days earlier, a man in his early 20s was robbed at the ATM of the same credit union. The victim told police that the suspect pointed a gun at him and said, "If you don't give it to me, I'll kill you."

The victim was not injured during the armed robbery.

According to detectives, witnesses told them that 20-year-old Jeremiah Harris, Jr. was repeatedly seen wearing clothing and carrying items that matched the suspect in the video surveillance.

Police say a search warrant was executed at Harris’ apartment and fingerprints lifted from evidence recovered at the crime scene matched Harris’ prints.

Detectives added that Harris confessed to both crimes after being read his Miranda rights.

"The dedicated work of our officers and skilled investigations of our detectives and fingerprint specialists undoubtedly led to a swift arrest in this case," said Interim Chief Lee Bercaw. "While this dangerous criminal cannot harm another member of our community, our thoughts remain with the victim's family. We hope this arrest brings a small sense of comfort in their time of mourning."

Harris has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, and armed robbery.