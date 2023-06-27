TPD: Man found lying in road with serious injuries
TAMPA, Fla. - Early Tuesday morning, Tampa police found a man lying in the road near the Hillsborough Av W/Dale Mabry SB exit ramp.
Around 5:30 a.m. police say they responded to the scene of a serious injury crash.
The man who was lying in the road was taken to a local hospital where he is in critical but stable condition according to officials.
Police say the crash is still under investigation, but all roadways are open.