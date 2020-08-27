TPD: Man threatened pet store employee with machete; demanded cash, car keys

article

Police arrested Derrick Malone, 38, after they say he threatened a Pet Supermarket cashier with a machete. It happened around 10:40 Tuesday at the store located at 2320 Dale Mabry Hwy N.

According to the Tampa Police Department, Malone was wearing a blue tank top, face mask and NY Yankees baseball hat when he walked into the store carrying a housing baseboard in his hands.

Police said Malone then pulled out a machete, approached a cashier, demanded money and the cashier's car keys to a white Cadillac. He fled in the victim’s car, according to TPD.

On Wednesday, TPD said it was notified that Malone was taken into custody in Bradenton, where officers responded to interview him.

Officers said Malone confessed to the robbery and told them where the victim’s car was located in St. Petersburg. The car was recovered, along with the machete and clothing used during the offense.

The case remains under investigation.

