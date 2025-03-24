TPD reserve officer fired after child abuse arrest

The Brief Tampa Police Reserve Officer Ada Terman Paulino was fired after being arrested for child abuse while off-duty, the department said. TPD said Terman Paulino hit a juvenile in the face multiple times, then choked her as she struggled to breathe. Terman Paulino has been a reserve officer with TPD since 2022.



The Tampa Police Department has fired a reserve officer after an arrest on child abuse charges while off-duty, TPD said.

Arrest of Ada Terman Paulino

What we know:

According to police, a juvenile accompanied by an adult went to investigators on Saturday, March 22, and said Ada Terman Paulino hit her in the face multiple times, then choked her on March 19.

The victim suffered minor injuries that were still visible three days after the incident, police said.

READ: Armed suspect shot by deputy during domestic violence call: HCSO

TPD arrested Terman Paulino, who had been a reserve officer since 2022, on a child abuse charge. Terman Paulino has since been terminated.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

What is a reserve officer?

Dig deeper:

According to TPD, reserve officers are volunteer members of the department who are trained to assist with emergencies and special events, allowing full-time officers to focus on patrol responsibilities.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Tampa Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: