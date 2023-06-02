TPD: Two arrested in Tampa street racing crash that killed two teens

article

Two suspects were arrested Friday after a street racing crash killed two teens on South 20th Street in Tampa Sunday evening, officers said.

The Tampa Police Department said 18-year-old Savion Griggs and a 17-year-old, who is not being named due to his age, were both driving separately, heading northbound on 20th Street when the crash happened.

Booking photo for Savion Griggs. Courtesy: Tampa Police Department.

The 17-year-old, who was driving a Hyundai Sonata tried changing lanes when he struck Griggs' left rear fender, police said. That's when the 18-year-old's, who was driving a Kia Optima, vehicle veered off the road and hit a chain link fence, TPD officials said.

RELATED: TPD investigating double fatal crash involving minors

The passengers, who were both 17 and 18 years old, were pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday evening.

Griggs and the 17-year-old were both taken into custody and are facing two vehicular homicide charges each, authorities said. The 17-year-old will also face an additional charge of driving without a valid driver's license, according to officers.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Tampa police.