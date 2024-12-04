TPD warns against 'porch piracy' this holiday season

As the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear, Tampa police are seeing an increase in package thefts.

With many people taking advantage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, unattended deliveries are becoming targets for thieves.

"Online shopping is very convenient, but it’s a concern when people come and grab your stuff," said Tampa resident Terry Miffitt.

Miffitt’s husband, Paul Miffitt, added, "Delivery to homes is more and more popular every day, so why fight off a security guard when you can just take things off a porch? If they don’t like it, well, it was free!"

The issue of what’s been coined "porch piracy" is widespread.

Security.org reports that $12 billion worth of goods were stolen last year, affecting one in four Americans.

"This isn’t a problem that’s going away," said Corie Colliton from Security.org. "Even though there’s more technology to monitor what's happening outside your home, package theft is still a growing issue."

To protect deliveries, experts recommend scheduling packages when you're home, using secure pick-up points like Amazon lockboxes, having a neighbor grab them, or requesting a signature for high-value items.

"This time of season, package thefts increase. We’re urging residents to take extra precautions when packages are delivered. If you’re not home, have a neighbor pick it up for you," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw.

Bercaw said TPD’s goal is simple: "keep everyone safe and ensure this season is both joyful and secure for all."

If your packages are stolen, police suggest reporting the crime and sharing any doorbell camera footage, which can help identify culprits.

