Trailer packed with 40,000 pounds of potato chips catches fire, burns in Florida

article

For those who like their chips on the crispy side, a trailer packed with some 40,000 pounds of potato chips was found burning Thursday afternoon in Florida, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

Firefighters found the trailer in a field near Outlaw Snax in Ocala, Florida, which is northwest of Orlando. According to its website, Outlaw Snax has two chip flavors: spicy ranch and honey sriracha.

The trailer was by itself and not attached to a front cabin, according to the Facebook post. No structures were threatened either.

"Crews from Engine 4 and Rescue 3 attacked the flames using a pre-connected hose line, while firefighters from Engine 3 and Tower 1 prepared to deploy Engine 4’s deck gun - a high capacity jet stream used to knock down fires with a clear line of sight," Ocala Fire Rescue said in its Facebook post.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

FOX 35 has reached out to Outlaw Snax for comment.