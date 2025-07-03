Train accident causes road closures in Gibsonton: HCSO

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says investigators are on the scene of a train accident in Gibsonton on Thursday. Nundy Dr., Gibsonton Dr., and Symmes Rd. are closed along U.S. 41. No further details on the train accident have been released.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says multiple roads are shut down because of a train accident in Gibsonton on Thursday.

What we know:

HCSO says Nundy Dr., Gibsonton Dr., and Symmes Rd. are closed along U.S. 41.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes until the roads reopen.

The sheriff's office says there does not appear to be injuries.

What we don't know:

No further details on the train accident have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.