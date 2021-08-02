Train for an Olympic event at Vertical Ventures in St. Petersburg

Vertical Ventures in St. Petersburg is an indoor rock-climbing gym for all ages 3 and older.

"You could say it's primarily an upper-body, back-focused workout, but it also is a full-body workout. You need the glutes, need your legs," explained Max Francois, Vertical Ventures coach.

Rock climbing is a unique form of exercise, according to Francois. It’s not your basic gym routine, it’s also a mental workout.

"It's the workout without feeling like a workout or, like, you know, having to go to a gym or anything like that, traditionally," added Francois.

Landon Harrolle is on a team at Vertical Ventures. Harrolle is only 13 years old, but he's been rock climbing for half his life. He’s already one of the top youth qualifying climbers in the country.

Now that rock climbing is an Olympic event, he hopes one day he’ll make it to the Olympic stage.

"You climb with other kids and you get coached. They help you get stronger, mentally and physically. It's been a big help to me for my climbing career," explained Harrolle.

To make climbing more interesting and challenging, route setters change the routes every week and do a full change over every 6 to 8 weeks.

You don’t have to have any experience or bring any equipment to begin at Vertical Ventures. However, you do have to sign a waiver online before your first visit. The suggested introductory class is $35.

LINK: For more information visit stpete.verticalventures.com.