Enchanting garden in Levy County is hidden gem for nature enthusiasts

In the heart of Levy County, Florida, nestled amidst the tranquil surroundings, lies a hidden gem that captivates nature enthusiasts and plant lovers alike.

Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens is an enchanting botanical haven, spanning across 100 beautifully landscaped acres. It's a testament to the vision of Dr. Raymond Webber, a retired professor with an unwavering passion for horticulture.

Dr. Webber served in the Army and spent some time in Japan, so some Japanese culture is influenced his garden.

"It's so unique because your walk into a different world when you're here, it's not anything like what you expect to see in Florida. People will visit here & put up their Facebook posts of what they see, and they get responses back with people not believe they're actually in Florida," said Lorry Wallace, who works at Cedar Lakes Woods in Gardens.

Visitors to Cedar Lakes are treated to a sensory journey through lush woodlands adorned with a plethora of exotic plants, enchanting cascading waterfalls, and a stunning array of flora and fauna. Every turn has a better view, according to Wallace.

The meticulously designed pathways wind their way through this living tapestry, offering a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Dr. Webber’s dream has not only created a picturesque destination but also a living classroom for those seeking to deepen their understanding of botany and horticulture.

Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens was originally private.

"Dr. Weber purchased the property in 1991 with the idea of fishing in his own backyard. This being the oldest of the three quarries, it was nothing but swamp. So in 1993, he got the excavators in and had them dig it out, leaving the walkways and islands," shared Wallace.

Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens stands as a testament to the power of passion and dedication in transforming a piece of Florida wilderness into a mesmerizing botanical paradise.

Whether you’re a seasoned gardener, a nature enthusiast, or simply in search of a tranquil retreat, Cedar Lakes Woods and Gardens invites you to experience the magic of nature’s artistry in Levy County.