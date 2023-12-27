Transportation officials working to bring relief to Tampa's 'malfunction junction' as Bay Area traffic grows

Traffic relief is on the way for Tampa’s "malfunction junction," which is the area that connects I-275 and I-4 near downtown Tampa.

The Florida Department of Transportation is working on a problem spot in the city’s freeways to help make driving a smoother process for the area’s growing traffic.

"I-4 westbound to I-275 southbound, that will have an additional lane of capacity. I-4 westbound to I-275 northbound that movement will have an additional lane of capacity as well," said FDOT construction project manager Austin Petersen.

It’s a notorious trouble spot on I-275, where backups and fender benders are a daily occurrence.

"Kind of the biggest change of the interchange will be a new two-lane flyover which will be going from I-275 southbound to I-4 eastbound," said Petersen.

But before workers can lay any pavement, there’s work to do below ground called "micro-tunneling."

"Micro-tunneling is basically almost like a miniature tunnel like the name sounds. A drill bit almost is attached to the ends of pipe, and it’s pushed and digs underground," said Petersen.

He said the process is a much less invasive way to install the storm water pipe needed for the area.

"All of these pipes are going in the ground under the interstate first, so drivers won’t see much of that," said Petersen. "When drivers will start to see some impacts, that’ll be coming sometime next year."

For now, drivers will spot some steel sticking out.

"We’re putting steel H piles over on Nebraska over that way. That will be for a new bridge that’s going to be going across Nebraska. It will be for a new exit ramp to Ybor City," he said.

You'll also see crews move up to the interstate level by the middle of 2024.

"I think if you’ve lived in the area or been in this area for even the recent past, you’ve seen the growth in the area," Petersen said.

The $223.4 million project keeps more than just drivers in mind. FDOT said four new public spaces are going in, including pickleball courts, dog parks and walking paths. The project is expected to be completed by 2027.