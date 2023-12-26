I-275 expansion project expected to bring relief to Tampa drivers

Drivers on I-275 north of downtown Tampa are very familiar with the backups in the area, but there’s relief on the way with an expansion project from the Florida Department of Transportation.

"I think we’re anticipating that project completion will be sometime in early 2026 right now," said Austin Petersen, an FDOT construction project manager.

Petersen oversees the I-275 expansion toward Hillsborough Avenue, and they are widening the interstate just north of downtown Tampa for two and a half miles.

"The work on 275 is basically a day and night operation. We have different crews working during the day, different crews working at night," said Petersen.

FDOT is adding one lane in both directions of I-275 from north of I-4 to north of Hillsborough Avenue. After starting work in 2021, FDOT said work is on schedule two years in.

"This project is progressing well. Right now, the contractor is ahead of schedule a little bit on their money, which usually correlates to a good completion time for us," said Petersen.

Heading toward the end of 2023, crew were paving, using heavy machinery to move debris, installing new signs and noise barrier walls.

"We do hope that with the addition of those noise walls it’ll improve quality of life for the residents there," said Petersen. "Because of that noise wall, we have areas where you won’t be able to access the interstate anyway. So, it’s kind of opening up some of those residential areas to more green space because that fence is removed."

The $85.3 million project also includes widening the overpasses on the stretch, so drivers will have to stick with the modified traffic patterns for a while longer.

"Once it’s done, really the south end of the I-275 project widens the ramp for I-275 southbound to I-4 eastbound, and that’s kind of where the downtown interchange project picks up as well," said Petersen.

The I-275 expansion once completed in 2026 will feed into the downtown Tampa interchange project where I-275 and I-4 merge, which is set to be finished by 2027.