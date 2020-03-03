Travel concerns heightened at TPA after passenger's positive test

A Hillsborough County woman says the CDC told her she could fly home from New York, after a trip to Italy, despite having symptoms of novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Tampa International Airport officials confirmed Monday the woman and her travel companion, who has also now tested positive for the disease, arrived at TPA. She and her travel companion are in self-isolation at home.

TPA officials said they are increasing efforts to sanitize surfaces and extra hand sanitizer and signage have been placed throughout the facilities.

They said there have not been any changes in the airport or TSA screening processes.

"We urge people to take CDC-recommended precautions to avoid contracting illnesses and spreading germs. We are in constant contact with the CDC and local health officials but at this time have not changed any of our screening procedures," an airport spokesperson said.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

