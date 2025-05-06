Treasure Island fires city manager just weeks before hurricane season begins

The Brief Treasure Island city commissioners made the decision to fire City Manager Chuck Anderson. It comes with just three weeks left until the start of hurricane season. Commissioners ousted Anderson, citing what they described as a failure of leadership in the aftermath of two devastating hurricanes last year.



With just three weeks until the start of hurricane season, Treasure Island city commissioners made a shocking and unexpected decision Monday night: They voted to fire City Manager Chuck Anderson.

Big picture view:

In a 3-2 vote during a public meeting, commissioners ousted Anderson, one of the city’s highest-paid and most powerful officials, citing what they described as a failure of leadership in the aftermath of two devastating hurricanes last year.

What they're saying:

"I would give us about a ‘D’ right now when it comes to preparedness for another hurricane season," said Commissioner Chris Clark, who was among those voting to remove Anderson. "We have a lot of critical infrastructure that has not been addressed since the last hurricane—failing seawalls, lift stations that don’t work, sewage backing into our homes … I think a lot of the problems are the result of the city manager and his leadership-- or his lack thereof."

Vice Mayor Tammy Vasquez, who made the motion for his removal, echoed those concerns, saying Anderson had not only failed residents but also lost the trust of city staff.

"Time and time again, Chuck has shown us a lack of leadership," she said. "We have lost far too many employees under his watch."

Treasure Island Mayor John Doctor also voted for Anderson’s removal.

The other side:

However, not everyone agreed. Commissioner Arden Dickey defended Anderson, arguing he faced unprecedented challenges since taking office in August.

"Mr. Anderson was confronted with extraordinary challenges that would test even the most seasoned public servant," Dickey said.

Anderson, who was placed on paid administrative leave, stood by his work.

"Everything I’ve done, every decision I’ve made, has been in the interest of the residents of Treasure Island," he said.

What's next:

The city now begins the search for an interim city manager while racing against the clock to prepare for what could be another tough hurricane season.

