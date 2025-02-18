Treasure Island leaders to consider extending temporary permits to help businesses reopen

The Brief The City of Treasure Island is considering a proposal to extend "special event permits" for businesses. The proposed ordinance comes as some business owners are still struggling to rebuild after back-to-back hurricanes. Tuesday's Board of Commissioners meeting starts at 6 p.m.



Leaders in Treasure Island could move closer on Tuesday to giving a boost to business owners struggling to rebuild months after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Big picture view:

City officials plan to discuss allowing businesses to apply for "special event permits" to put up tents, temporary bars, food trucks or trailers on a long-term basis while they rebuild.

The existing permits are limited to nine days and can be renewed up to three times, totaling 36 days.

Under the city's latest proposal, permits would last six months, with extensions available after that for up to a year, if needed.

PREVIOUS: Treasure Island officials hope upcoming events will help heal after back-to-back hurricanes

The backstory:

Treasure Island was hit hard by back-to-back hurricanes in September and October 2024, with Helene bringing devastating storm surge and flooding while Milton caused even more extensive damage.

Since then, it's been a long recovery process for businesses, some of which have remained closed while others have reopened.

Treasure Island was hit hard by Hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024.

What they're saying:

"Most businesses that can, they're starting to reopen," Treasure Island Public Information Officer Jason Beisel said in January. "And that's what we like to see them to help these businesses survive. We need people here in Treasure Island. We know people are still hurting. We know people are still out of their homes. We know people are still waiting on permits, but we still need to bring people into the island to support some of these businesses, to support our community and to help get this recovery going quicker and faster."

"We just want people to know the city is here to help," Beisel added. "I know there's a lot of information out there that says the city's not doing their part or not working hard enough. Our employees are here six days a week, even on the weekends, working on trying to get some permits. And we're here to help, and we're trying to figure out different ways. This is new to us. No one's been through two hurricanes in, you know, a two-week period."

What's next:

Tuesday's Board of Commissioners meeting starts at 6 p.m. No vote is expected, and the proposed ordinance will still need to go through first and second readings in order to pass.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Regina Gonzalez.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: