Treasure Island votes against funding to keep state workers helping with hurricane relief

Treasure Island commissioners made a tough decision on Tuesday night, voting against funding to keep state workers who have been helping with hurricane recovery.

By the numbers:

In a 3-2 vote, the city declined to spend more than $135,000 to retain state staffers for an additional 6-8 weeks.

What they're saying:

The debate over the issue went back and forth during the City Commission meeting.

Those who supported keeping the workers in the city cited the amount of work that still lies ahead when it comes to recovery from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Pictured: Hurricane Helene aftermath in September 2024. Courtesy: City of Treasure Island

Others were opposed, though, citing cost concerns.

"Definitely, I know the staff is working extremely hard, and I know having the help is amazing, but I just, that's where my hesitancy is, is where's the end? Because the permits aren't going to stop flowing in six weeks," Vice Mayor Tammy Vasquez said.

What's next:

The city says it will return to normal staffing levels and continue to work through permit applications, with one commissioner saying about 100 applications are being submitted each week.

Permit fees for construction and repairs will continue to be waived through May 31.

