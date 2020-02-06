Trial continues for ice cream truck driver accused of murder

He was known to the kids in the neighborhood as “Mike the Ice Cream Man”.

Michael Keetley drove around in his ice cream truck giving away candy and showing his softer side said his defense attorney Lyann Goudie. "He would let people run a tab and pay him when they got paid that’s who sitting over there,” explained Goudie.

That was 10 years ago. Now Keetley is a murder defendant charged with killing two men and attempting to kill four others.



Prosecutor Michelle Doherty said he was out for revenge. "The defendant immediately started shooting at them," Doherty said.

Ten months earlier, Keetley was a victim of an armed robbery and shooting in his ice cream truck and prosecutors said he was determined to catch the people who did it.

On Thanksgiving Day 2010, prosecutors said Keetley dressed up as a police officer, armed himself with a .45 caliber pistol, and approached a group of men sitting on their porch.



They said Keetley was looking for a man named “Creeper.” "They were trying to get on the ground,” Doherty explained. “They were actually on the ground, unarmed and defenseless when they were all being shot by the defendant.”

However, Goudie said that following the shooting, the surviving victims gave inconsistent statements to investigators and immediately pointed the finger at the wrong man. "Word on the street was 'Mike the Ice Cream Man’ was a shooter,” said Goudie. The defense said that rumor soon spread like wildfire between all the victims.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.

