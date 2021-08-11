Trio arrested after trying to hand out climate change pamphlets at Tampa high school

article

Three men were arrested outside of Freedom High School after Tampa officers found them handing out pamphlets related to climate change.

The Tampa Police Department says Donald J. Zepeda, 32, Nicholas Vasquez, 23, and Jonathan Tijerina, 26, were distributing the materials to students after school let out Wednesday.

Police say when the men were asked to leave by school officials, they sat down on the pavement where parents pick up their kids, preventing anyone from driving through.

TPD said the school resource officer tried to get them to move onto the sidewalk, but they wouldn't budge. That's when school officials called police.

The men were taken into custody and charged with disrupting a school function and trespassing on school grounds.