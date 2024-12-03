'Triple Match' campaign to help families in need this holiday season

article

A lot of families are facing significant hardships this holiday season. Many are struggling to get food on the table or buy gifts for their children.

If you are able to help, you can do so in a big way.

FOX 13 is teaming up with Metropolitan Ministries for its Triple Match campaign.

Each donation will be triple matched up to the first $100,000 to help families in need.

The campaign runs through December 20.

Click here if you are able to make a donation.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: