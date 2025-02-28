Trooper hurt in crash on I-75: HCSO

The Brief A crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County on Friday morning left a trooper injured, the sheriff's office said. It happened shortly before 7 a.m. in Riverview. Few other details have been released.



A trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol was injured in a crash along I-75 on Friday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

HCSO said the crash happened around 6:50 a.m. Friday on I-75 near Symmes Rd. in Riverview.

The sheriff's office confirmed the trooper involved in the crash suffered injuries.

A trooper was hurt in a crash Friday morning on I-75 in Hillsborough County. (Courtesy: Florida 511.)

What we don't know:

Investigators did not release details on the extent of the trooper's injuries, whether anyone else was involved in the crash or what may have caused the crash.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

