Trooper hurt in crash on I-75: HCSO
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol was injured in a crash along I-75 on Friday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
HCSO said the crash happened around 6:50 a.m. Friday on I-75 near Symmes Rd. in Riverview.
The sheriff's office confirmed the trooper involved in the crash suffered injuries.
A trooper was hurt in a crash Friday morning on I-75 in Hillsborough County. (Courtesy: Florida 511.)
What we don't know:
Investigators did not release details on the extent of the trooper's injuries, whether anyone else was involved in the crash or what may have caused the crash.
The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
