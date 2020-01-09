Troopers are searching for a driver involved in a fatal accident in Highlands County

Troopers are searching for a driver who ran over a person that was lying in the roadway following a motorcycle crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Dale Ray Stang, 45, was traveling south on CR 621 on a motorcycle when he collided with a hog.

Troopers said the crash caused the motorcycle to roll onto its side and overturn, which threw Stang off of the bike. Stang was lying in the roadway when he was hit by another vehicle traveling south on CR-621, troopers said.

After hitting Stang, the unknown vehicle left the scene and continued southbound, according to the FHP.

Stang died from his injuries, troopers said.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800.

