Troopers arrest St. Pete murder suspect on northbound Greyhound bus

Florida Highway Patrol troopers boarded a Greyhound bus, headed north on Interstate 75, to arrest a man wanted for the murder of a man in St. Petersburg.

The body of 48-year-old Scott Jenks was found in a shopping plaza parking lot, at 1144 94th Ave North, early Tuesday morning. Two days later, the St. Petersburg Police Department contacted FHP for help rounding up the suspect.

According to FHP, investigators believed the suspect was on a Greyhound bus that, at the time, would have been approaching Alachua County. When troopers stopped and boarded the bus, they called the suspect, 36-year-old Christoffer King by name.

King surrendered to troopers without incident and was taken to the Alachua County Jail.

According to St. Pete police, Jenks was at a bar in the shopping plaza where his body was found prior to his death. He had been beaten to death.

King faces a charge of first-degree murder.