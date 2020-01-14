St. Pete police investigate murder of 48-year-old man

article

A man was found dead in a St. Petersburg parking lot early Tuesday morning, and police said they are investigating his death as a murder.

The 48-year-old, who has since been identified as Scott Jenks, was found in a shopping plaza parking lot at 1144 94th Ave North. Police said they received a call that a man was down around 4:40 a.m.

Detectives said Jenks was at "The Sports Bar," which is located in the shopping plaza, prior to his death. Detectives said there was “evidence of trauma.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.