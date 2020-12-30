Troopers find vehicle, identify suspect in fatal Christmas Day hit-and-run crash

article

The Florida Highway Patrol says it has located a vehicle they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day in Pasco County. It was found on Wednesday at a parking lot on Barker Drive at Grey Street in Elfers with damage consistent with a pedestrian traffic crash.

Troopers also identified Moran Derraill Brown, Jr. as a person of interest in the crash that killed a 22-year-old man walking along US-19 near Manor Drive shortly before 10 p.m. on December 25. They say Brown has active warrants out for his arrest for violation of probation-fleeing and eluding, possession of cocaine and driving with a revoked license.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or *347. People with information may also call Crime Stoppers 800-873-8477 or **8477.

Troopers ask anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brown to immediately contact law enforcement.

