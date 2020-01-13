Troopers investigate deadly semi-truck crash involving a cow

A Lake Placid man is dead after the semi-truck he was driving crashed into a cow, troopers said.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, 42-year-old Kenny Lee Jenkins was heading west on State Road 70 approaching County Road 29 in Highlands County around 11: 50 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said the front right of the semi-tractor crashed into a cow in the roadway. The semi redirected and collided into a guardrail, barb wire fence and a tree.

Officials said Jenkins was ejected from the vehicle. They said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers said the cow died following the crash.

