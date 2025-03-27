Teen killed in near head-on collision in Citrus County: FHP

The Brief An 18-year-old female from Citrus Springs was killed in a near-head-on collision Wednesday night. It happened on Stage Coach Trail around 10:20 p.m. A Lecanto teen also suffered serious injuries in the crash and an Inverness man sustained minor injuries.



An 18-year-old is dead, and two others were injured in a near head-on vehicle crash Wednesday night in Citrus County.

The backstory:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 41-year-old Inverness man was traveling eastbound on Stage Coach Trail in a Toyota Rav 4 around 10:20 p.m. as a 17-year-old from Lecanto was traveling westbound on Stage Coach Trail in a Honda Civic.

Troopers say the Inverness man didn’t make it through a curve in the roadway west of South Trail 9, entered the south shoulder of the roadway, and overcorrected back across the travel lanes.

Once in the westbound lane, the Inverness man collided nearly head-on with the Honda Civic driven by the Lecanto teen, according to FHP.

Troopers are investigating a deadly crash south of Inverness late Wednesday night.

An 18-year-old female from Citrus Springs who was a passenger in the Honda Civic died at the scene of the crash.

The 17-year-old from Lecanto suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to an area hospital.

The Inverness man sustained minor injuries in the crash.

