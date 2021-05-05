Troopers investigating deadly Zephyrhills crash involving pedestrian, motorcyclist

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a pedestrian has passed away following a crash in Zephyrhills.

Investigators said a motorcyclist was traveling west on County Road 54, west of Forbes Road. Around 8:47 p.m. Tuesday, the pedestrian, a 53-year-old man from Zephyrhills, was walking northbound across CR-54 and into the path of the motorcycle.

Troopers said the pedestrian, who has not been identified, died following the collision.

The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old man from Zephyrhills, had serious injuries.

