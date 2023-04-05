Troopers searching for hit-and-run driver who killed motorcyclist in Sarasota

article

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a hit-and-run crash in Sarasota and the search is on for the driver who fled the scene.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV hit the motorcyclist on Fruitville Road in Sarasota.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital and later died.

Troopers later located an abandoned 2020 Audi SUV on Interstate 75 in Sarasota County and are working to determine if it is the same vehicle that was involved in the fatal crash.

The crash is under investigation.

