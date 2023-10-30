Troopers warn drivers to be extra cautious for trick-or-treaters on Halloween night: 'Expect the unexpected'

Keeping trick-or-treaters safe will be top of mind for law enforcement as Halloween night is one of the deadliest times for pedestrian crashes.

Elaborate costumes, buckets of candy, and excitement all around. On Halloween night, there are a lot of distractions which is why it's important drivers and trick-or-treating families be extra vigilant.

"We drivers need to be very cautious, be out there watching for little ones that are excited, trying to get all their candy running across the street, you know, going from one house to another, especially as it gets a little darker in the evening," Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Steve Gaskins said.

Last year in Florida there were more than 2,500 crashes on Halloween night. At least 137 people were seriously injured, and 21 people were killed. It's a significant jump from the 14 fatalities recorded on Halloween night in 2021.

"Some of the costumes we have seen are they're dark in color and can be hard for drivers to detect as they're driving up and down the road. So, you know, cosmic beauty, making sure that they're visible to oncoming drivers is really key," Sgt. Gaskins said.

As Sgt. Gaskins explained parents who have kids with dark costumes should consider putting reflective tape on their kids costumes or candy bags to make it easier for drivers to spot. Tuesday night the sun is slated to set in the Tampa Bay area at around 6:46 p.m.

According to the FHP, the most common causes for crashes on Halloween night include impaired and distracted driving, which is something Sgt. Gaskins said FHP will have no tolerance for come tomorrow night.

"Drivers have an extra added responsibility tomorrow night to really pay attention, watch and expect the unexpected. And, you know, parents need to really watch their children. Do not let, especially the really small ones, don't let them go out there by themselves. Keep an eye on them. Very close tabs," Sgt. Gaskins said.