Tropical Storm Erin moving west, expected to become first Atlantic hurricane of 2025 season

The Brief Tropical Storm Erin is moving over the eastern Atlantic Ocean and should continue heading west-northwest in the coming days. The National Hurricane Center expects Erin to become the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2025 season. Its long-term track remains uncertain, but most models show Erin eventually turning north and running parallel to the U.S. coast.



The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Erin is making its way west across the Atlantic Ocean – but with the storm still thousands of miles from the U.S. coast, FOX 13 meteorologists say it's still too soon to pinpoint its eventual path.

Erin formed on Monday just west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Tropical Storm Erin's track

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Erin was located at 17.4N and 34.3W with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, with the NHC saying some gusts could be stronger.

The storm is moving west at 22 mph and is expected to keep moving west-northwest into an area that's much more favorable for development in the coming days.

From there, the NHC says Erin is expected to become the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2025 season and could intensify into a major hurricane by this weekend.

Will Erin threaten Florida?

FOX 13 meteorologist Dave Osterberg says it's still too soon to tell where exactly Erin will go because it's more than 3,000 miles from Florida's coast.

Osterberg says most models bring the storm west toward the Caribbean by this weekend before turning north and running parallel to the U.S. coast. Still, Erin will be worth watching until about the middle of next week.

"At this point, this is going to be one of those long-track Cape Verde-type hurricanes," Osterberg said. "This is classic for this time of year as these develop."

Tuesday weather forecast

As for conditions in the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday, Osterberg says it will be hot and humid once again with rain coverage at about 40% later in the day and temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s.

The Source: This story was written with information from FOX 13 meteorologists and the National Hurricane Center.