Tropical Storm Harold forms in Gulf of Mexico ahead of Texas landfall

Tropical Storm Harold formed in the Gulf of Mexico early Tuesday morning as it gets ready to make landfall in Texas.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Tony Sadiku says it’s tough to find a well-defined center of Tropical Storm Harold, but the National Hurricane Center says it has top wind speeds of 45 miles an hour.

As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the storm was located at 25.8 degrees longitude and 95.1 degrees latitude and was moving west-northwest at 18 miles per hour.

Tropical Storm Harold is expected to make landfall south of Corpus Christi around midday on Tuesday.

Sadiku says once it makes landfall, the storm will quickly weaken. He says the tropical storm will bring a lot of rain to Texas and flooding is a possibility.

Tropical Storm Harold will not impact Florida, but it is keeping rain away from the Sunshine State on Tuesday.

Computer models show Tropical Storm Harold making landfall in Texas on Tuesday.

As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Tropical Storm Franklin was located at 14.8 degrees longitude and 70.3 degrees latitude. Its top wind speeds were 50 miles an hour and it was moving northwest at three miles an hour.

Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to gain strength after crossing over Hispaniola on Tuesday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall on Hispaniola Tuesday afternoon and then move into the Atlantic, where meteorologists expect it to gain strength and possibly become a hurricane.

Computer models show Tropical Storm Franklin staying out over open water.

Gert, which became a tropical storm Monday morning, has been downgraded to a tropical depression.

Sadiku is keeping an eye on another tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a 60 percent chance of developing over the next week.

