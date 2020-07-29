Tropical Storm Isaias forms over Caribbean

Potential Tropical Cyclone #9 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Isaias, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm was developed enough for the NHC to give the low pressure system a name just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Hurricane hunters were flying over the storm to watch for circulation, but satellite data on surface wind speeds coming in late Wednesday was what showed the storm's development.

Isaias is the ninth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

The storm has to pass over the mountainous terrain of Haiti and the Dominican Republic before it can re-form over warm waters. How much Isaias is able to strengthen at that time will have implications for how much wind and rain can be expected in Florida.

"I don't see signs of this becoming a big hurricane but we've learned our lesson over the years," explained FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto. "If there is warm water here, there is a window where this could intensify as it approaches our state."