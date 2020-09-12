Tropical Storm Sally forms off Florida coast

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Nineteen developed into Tropical Storm Sally Saturday afternoon. As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the center of TS Sally was just off the coast of Southwest Florida.

FOX 13 meteorologist Jim Weber said Tampa will likely see more rainfall over the weekend as a result of Tropical Depression Nineteen.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday that the storm would bring heavy rain to the Florida Keys as well as southern and western parts of the state. Maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph (65 kph) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected over the next couple of days, and Sally is forecast to become a hurricane by late Monday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Paulette was almost 650 miles southeast of Bermuda on Saturday morning. It is expected to become a hurricane Saturday.

A third tropical storm, Rene, is not expected to strengthen and does not pose any threat to land.

