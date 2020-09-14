Tropical Depression 20 strengthened into Tropical Storm Teddy, the earliest named "T" storm on record to ever form during an Atlantic hurricane season, and the earliest 19th named storm.

The storm, which formed in the central Atlantic, roughly midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles, is expected to turn northwest by mid-week, according to the National Hurricane Center. It is projected to become a "powerful" hurricane later in the week.

With Teddy's formation, there's only got Vicky and Wilfred left on the list of hurricane names, before moving onto the Greek alphabet. Two more waves coming off the African coast have a good chance of developing in the next five days.

Tropical Depression 21 also formed, but is forecast to be short-lived.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Sally slowed down Sunday as it churned northward toward the U.S. Gulf Coast, increasing the risk of heavy rain and dangerous storm surge before an expected strike as a Category 2 hurricane in southern Louisiana.

“I know for a lot of people this storm seemed to come out of nowhere,” said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. “We need everybody to pay attention to this storm. Let’s take this one seriously.”

Forecasters from the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Sally is expected to become a hurricane on Monday and reach shore by early Tuesday, bringing dangerous weather conditions, including risk of flooding, to a region stretching from Morgan City, Louisiana, to O Tap for detailscean Springs, Mississippi.

Edwards urged people to prepare for the storm immediately. He also said there are still many from southwestern Louisiana who evacuated from Hurricane Laura into New Orleans — exactly the area that could be hit by Sally, which is a slow moving storm.

“Based on all of the available information, we have every reason to believe this storm represents a significant threat,” he said, adding that the coronavirus adds a layer of complexity to storm preparations.

There are still some 5,400 members of the state’s National Guard mobilized from Laura, and they will assist with Sally.

The Associated Press contributed to this report