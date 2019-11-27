"Trouble in Toyland" report uncovers hidden dangers in children's toys

As parents and grandparents head to stores for Christmas shopping, Florida PIRG (Public Research Interest Group) is out with its annual "Trouble in Toyland" report--looking at some of the dangers of toys on the market.

Florida PIRG says kids are safer now, thanks to the efforts of lawmakers, advocation groups and public health campaigns. But with newer technology comes new threats.

U.S. Representative Kathy Castor (D-Dist. 14) released the report Wednesday at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in Tampa. One group of toys she highlighted are the so-called smart toys, like the "My Friend Cayla" doll, that have the ability to record and share chidlren's conversations and data through a smartphone app.

"These smart toys also, if you don't control the privacy settings, they will open up your kids to a loss of privacy," said Congresswoman Castor. "You don't want them to... know where your child is at that moment, what they're playing or what they like. These are the kinds of modern hazards we have to be aware of."

Florida PIRG also pointed to toys like sculpture kits or puzzles with small magnets can be easily swallowed by kids.

Click here to read the Trouble in Toyland 2019 report.