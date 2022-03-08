Truckers feel the brunt of rising prices as diesel nears record high

The all-time record high for diesel fuel, according to AAA was about $4.85 a gallon back in 2008. Fast-forward 14 years and now AAA says diesel is hovering around $4.75.

For consumer: "That's going to affect everything from food to lumber. It is the fuel of commerce in the country. Jet fuel is up as well," said Patrick De Haan, head petroleum analyst for Gas Buddy.

"$300 doesn’t get you 3/4 of a tank anymore on a small truck, where that used to fill up your tank," said Juan Rivera, who spent two decades behind the wheel of a big-rig.

Today he teaches future drivers at 1st Class Truck training in Ybor City.

"Receivers asks more, shippers asks more, transporter is going to ask more because they spend more on diesel," he said. "Bottom line, it cost more to take it from A to B so when C gets it's going to be more expensive," he said.

And it is happening quickly. Diesel prices are up 92 cents over last month. Other supply chain issues are also driving up prices for consumers who are already paying high costs for just about everything.

"I know we do take up a big part of the road but we have to be out there to make America move, because America does move by truck," Rivera said.