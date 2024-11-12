Trump expected to pick Sen. Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, multiple reports say

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to nominate Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida as Secretary of State, according to multiple published reports.

The New York Times first reported the possible pick on Monday evening, with a source later telling FOX News that Trump plans to offer Rubio the job.

So far, Trump's team has not made an official announcement, but several Republican colleagues, including fellow Sen. Rick Scott, have publicly congratulated Rubio.

"He will restore American leadership around the world, especially in Latin America, as he represents the United States with dignity and courage!" Scott wrote on X.

Rubio is no stranger to Trump and the GOP

Rubio is a three-term U.S. Senator who has served in Congress since 2011, and would become the first Latino to serve as Secretary of State if he assumes the position.

The senator was also a GOP rival to Trump in the 2016 presidential primary before dropping out of the race and endorsing Trump.

Former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump greets GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida, during a campaign rally at the J.S. Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, on November 4, 2024.

Trump cabinet taking shape post-election

Reports of Rubio's potential nomination come as President-elect Trump continues shaping his cabinet for his second term, including naming Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida as his national security adviser.

Waltz is the second Republican House member to join the Trump Administration. Special elections must be held to replace any House seats that are vacated.

The process of filling a Senate seat is different, however. If Rubio joins the cabinet, Gov. Ron DeSantis would appoint a replacement who would serve until the 2026 midterm election.

