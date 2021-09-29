Trump PAC severs ties with Lewandowski amid sexual misconduct allegations

Former President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again PAC severed ties with Corey Lewandowski on Wednesday amid allegations of sexual misconduct against the longtime Trump adviser.

"Pam Bondi, the very talented and honorable former AG of FL, has our complete faith and confidence in taking over MAGA Action," tweeted Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Trump and his Save America PAC. "Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service. He will no longer be associated with Trump World."

The move comes the same day allegations were published against Lewandowski claiming he made unwanted sexual advances against Trashelle Odom, a Trump donor.

"On the evening of September 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada, I attended a dinner to support a charity and spend time with wonderful friends," Odom told Politico. "He repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful," she said, referring to Lewandowski.

"I am coming forward because he needs to be held accountable," Odom continued. "I am blessed to have a loving husband and family behind me. I want other women to know that you can be heard, too, and together we can stop terrible things like this from happening."

Lewandowski did not immediately respond to the allegations publicly, but his lawyer David Z. Chesnoff said that the "accusations and rumor appear to be morphing by the minute and we will not dignify them with a further response," according to The New York Times .

Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., also denied allegations Wednesday that she was engaged in an extramarital affair with Lewandowski, who has been serving as her adviser.





