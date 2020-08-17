TSA: Despite fewer passengers, agents see increase in guns at checkpoints

The Transportation Security Administration says thousands of firearms are discovered at airport checkpoints every year but despite fewer people taking flights, TSA officers are flagging more firearms at airport checkpoints.

The guns are usually inside a carry-on bag or, occasionally, worn in a holster.

“In the last five days we stopped an additional two guns in Fort Lauderdale, two guns in Orlando, two guns in Miami and two guns in Tampa,” said Sari Koshetz, a TSA spokesperson.

Between January and July of this year, TSA officers at Tampa International Airport detected 34 guns, compared to 42 firearms found during the first seven months of 2019.

“And while it seems like it’s a reduction, it’s not a reduction because of the sharp decrease in the number of passengers,” Koshetz explained.

For that same period, the number of travelers flying in and out of TPA is down nearly 50%, meaning the rate of guns flagged at TSA checkpoints has nearly doubled, going from three guns per million people screened in 2019 to 5.7 guns per million people in 2020.

“Part of it is more people are owning guns and part of it, we really believe, is stress,” Koshetz said. “We really need passengers to focus, know where your gun is before you leave for the airport, and if you’re not putting it in a checked bag, leave it at home.”

Advertisement

TSA said around 80% of the firearms were loaded. Officials say it is an accident waiting to happen, one that could have tragic results or, at least, costly fines.

“You will face a civil penalty from the TSA that can reach more than $13,000,” said Koshetz.

An unloaded firearm may be transported as checked baggage. Visit TSA's website for the rules and regulations.