Tunnel to Towers events coming to the Tampa Bay area

Tunnel to Towers is marking the 20th anniversary of September 11th with events across the country, including the Tampa Bay area.

The foundation honors the sacrifice of firefighter Stephen Siller, who lost his life protecting others in the aftermath of the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Donations support injured first responders, military heroes and their families.

Hillsborough

The 2021 Tunnel To Towers Climb Tampa will be held on Saturday, October 16 at 8 a.m. at One Tampa City Center located on 201 N. Franklin Street.

For information on registration: https://t2t.org/event/2021-tunnel-to-towers-tower-climb-tampa/

Pasco

Tunnel To Towers will host a 5K Run & Walk Trinity Pasco on Saturday, October 30 at 7:45 a.m. at Starkey Ranch District Park located at 2500 Heart Pine Avenue in Odessa.

For information on registration: https://t2t.org/event/2021-tunnel-to-towers-5k-run-walk-trinity-pasco/

Pinellas

Tunnel To Towers will host a 5K Run & Walk Clearwater on Saturday, November 6 at 8:30 a.m. at Coachman Park located on 301 Drew Street in Clearwater.

For information on registration: https://t2t.org/event/2021-tunnel-to-towers-5k-run-walk-clearwater/

LINK: For more information about Tunnel To Towers, visit https://t2t.org/



