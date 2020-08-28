Turtle hatchlings scramble across Outer Banks beach on journey to sea

Dozens of loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings on North Carolina’s Outer Banks embarked on their life in the ocean on August 23.

The footage, filmed by Meghan Agresto, shows the hatchlings scurrying across the sand toward the ocean. Agresto said she was with the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles (NEST), watching the loggerhead hatchling release in Corolla, a community on the Outer Banks.

NEST, a nonprofit organization established in 1995, works toward the “protection and conservation of sea turtles” on the Outer Banks, according to its website.