Two adults shot at home in Brooksville, Hernando deputies say

By FOX 13 News staff
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 News
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Two people were shot at a home on Powell Road in Brooksville Friday evening, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies said at around 9:18 p.m., they responded to the home about a reported shooting. 

Two adults were found shot, and the sheriff's office said their conditions are unknown. 

The preliminary investigation revealed the incident is domestic related, according to Hernando County deputies. 

No other information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 