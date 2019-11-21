Two Air Force Airmen killed during training mission in Oklahoma

Two Air Force Airmen were killed Thursday morning during an "aircraft mishap" out of Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma.

"Two Vance Air Force Base Airmen were killed in an aircraft mishap at approximately 9:10 a.m. today," the Air Force said in a statement. "At the time of the accident, the aircraft were performing a training mission."

"Vance emergency response personnel are on scene to treat casualties and assist in recovery efforts."

An earlier statement from Vance said that two T-38 Talons were involved, and there were two people on board each craft. The status of the other two pilots was not immediately clear.

The T-38 (pictured) is the primary jet trainer for all US Air Force pilots in the jet pipeline—training future F-16, F-15, F-22, F-35 and bomber pilots for example.

Normally, there are 2 pilots aboard jets, an instructor and a student pilot.

"Additional details will be provided as information becomes available," read an Air Force statement.

The base, located in Enid, is roughly 85 miles north of Oklahoma City.

