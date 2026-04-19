Two alarm fire damages two Tarpon Springs mobile homes: Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue

The Brief Pinellas County firefighters responded to a structure fire reported at the Sun Valley Mobile Home Park in Tarpon Springs. Crews from Tarpon Springs, East Lake, Palm Harbor and Dunedin responded, according to Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue. First responders report that two mobile homes were deemed uninhabitable by the fire.



Two Tarpon Springs mobile homes were seriously damaged in a fire Sunday evening.

What we know:

Fire crews from Tarpon Springs, East Lake, Palm Harbor and Dunedin were called to battle a fire at the Sun Valley Mobile Home Park on U.S. Highway 19 North in Tarpon Springs.

One mobile home was fully involved when fire crews arrived, and the blaze spread to an adjacent second home.

Emergency response crews initiated a second alarm due to the size and nature of the fires.

Crews were able to bring both fires under control in less than 30 minutes.

Dig deeper:

One person was transported to Tampa General Hospital for treatment for burns.

A second person was treated on the scene and released.

Both homes have been deemed uninhabitable, and the Red Cross has been notified for one resident of the community.

What's next:

The Tarpon Springs Fire Marshal is investigating to determine the cause.