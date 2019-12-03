Two-alarm fire rips through Ruskin furniture shop

article

Hillsborough County firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze at a used furniture consignment warehouse in the Ruskin area.

The scene is at Wild Bill's Furniture along U.S. 41, just south of Shell Point Road.

The view from SkyFOX showed the building engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke billowing into the air. U.S. 41 is shut down while firefighters douse the blaze and try to save the U-Haul trucks parked in the next lot.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

A Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesman says one minor injury was reported.

The cause of the blaze was not yet clear.