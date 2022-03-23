Street racing suspects arrested in 2021 crash that killed 2 women at Ruskin intersection, troopers say

article

Last summer, two men were racing down a Ruskin road when they crashed into another vehicle, killing two women, ages 19 and 20, troopers said. Both drivers were arrested Wednesday.

The deadly crash occurred the night of June 22, 2021. Around 11:35 p.m., the 19-year-old female driver of a Dodge Charger was heading north on 6th Street SE. She was approaching the East College Avenue intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Meanwhile, Juan Carlos Gonzalez Jr. – who was 21 at the time of the crash – was traveling in a white 2020 Chevrolet Sonic, and 21-year-old Anthony Gonzalez Jr. was driving a red 2020 Honda Accord. Both were heading west on East College Ave.

Trooper said they were speeding above 100 mph to "demonstrate superiority," according to their arrest affidavits.

"The challenge between the two vehicles was to out gain or outdistance another motor vehicle, or to prevent another motor vehicle from passing."

The driver of the Charger entered the intersection and into the path of the speeding vehicles, troopers said. The front of the Chevrolet crashed into the passenger side of the Dodge, the arrest report stated. The rear of the Chevrolet collided with the hood of the Honda.

Investigators said the impact caused the Dodge and Chevrolet to rotate, crash into a chain-link fence and enter the front yard of a home. Both cars collided a tree. The Dodge overturned and caught fire. Troopers said the 19-year-old driver died at the scene.

The passenger in the Chevrolet, a 20-year-old woman from Wimauma, passed away at Tampa General Hospital the following day.

Juan had serious injuries following the crash. Anthony had no injuries, troopers said.

After months of investigating, waiting for toxicology reports, autopsy reports, and gathering witness statements, troopers said both drivers' actions led to the deaths of the two women.

Juan and Anthony were arrested Wednesday morning, facing charges of vehicular homicide, unlawful racing on a highway, and reckless driving.