Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Dunedin home, deputies say

Pinellas County deputies believe a woman and man whose bodies were found during a welfare check at a home in Dunedin died in a murder-suicide.

Neighbors who live in the Lake Haven Mobile Home Park called for deputies to check on pair, who had not been seen in several days.

Investigators said "suspicious circumstances" prompted them to force their way inside, where they found the body of 73-year-old Frances Darlene Neubert near the front of the home.

Deputies then found the body of 51-year-old Jeffrey Steven Dinyer in the back bedroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives said it appears Dinyer killed Neubert and then took his own life.

Autopsies will be conducted and the investigation is ongoing, Pinellas County deputies said.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text 741-741.