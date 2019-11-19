Two deputies, civilian injured when suspect flees traffic stop

A suspect injured two deputies when he took off during a traffic stop Tuesday evening, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies stopped the driver around 5:30 near a gas station at the corner of Highway 44 and Crede Avenue in Crystal River. A deputy said he was trying to talk to the driver, 39-year-old John Travis Wilson of Crystal River, when the suspect started driving away, injuring two deputies and crashing into a patrol vehicle.

Deputies fired at Wilson's vehicle "in an attempt to eliminate the threat to public safety." Despite their efforts, Wilson managed to drive nearly two miles before hitting another motorist's vehicle, forcing him to stop near NE 10th Ave.

The other driver had serious injuries, deputies said.

Wilson ditched his vehicle and ran into a nearby neighborhood, where deputies said they were able to take him into custody.

Citrus County Sheriff Chad Prendergast said his office's "thoughts and prayers go out to the innocent victim who was struck and seriously injured by the suspect as he was fleeing the scene."

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the deputy-involved shooting, as is standard procedure.