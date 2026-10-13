Two Florida centenarians meet on the bowling lanes to celebrate milestone birthday

The Brief A 100-year-old bowler rang in her birthday by playing a 102-year-old bowler Tuesday morning. Lorraine Peaslee celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by friends at Maple Lanes in Lakeland. She bowled with Frank Ilarde, 102, who just celebrated his birthday last week.



A Lakeland woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday by hitting the bowling lanes against a 102-year-old fellow bowler.

Lakeland woman celebrates century milestone

The backstory:

Lorraine Peaslee has lived in Lakeland for decades. She's been bowling recreationally with a group of friends for years, and has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

Peaslee has many accomplishments over the last century. During World War II, she got her nursing degree, and then served as an Air Force flight nurse in the Korean War.

During that time, Lorraine bowled for the first time in Japan.

Centenarians match up on birthday

What we know:

On Tuesday, Peaslee celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by friends at Maple Lanes in Lakeland.

She met Franke Ilarde who celebrated his 102nd birthday last week.

He says he started bowling in the 1980s, and bowls twice a week now in Pinellas County.

Bowlers share inspiration and advice

What they're saying:

Peaslee and Ilarde say they love bowling because it's a lifelong sport and allows them to stay active.

"Don't retire from life. I still am interested in sports, with what's going on in the world, my community, my church is very important to me," Peaslee said.

When asked what advice they have for others, they both said it's important to stay busy and involved.

"There's still a lot to learn at our age," Ilarde said. "There's still a lot to learn."

The Maple Lanes staff, along with friends of Lorraine and Ilarde say they're an inspiration to people of all ages.

Lifelong passion continues on

What's next:

Neither Peaslee, nor Ilarde, have plans of retiring from bowling any time soon.