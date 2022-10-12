Detectives search for two suspects involved in fatal Tampa bar shooting

Investigators are working to find two suspects involved in a fatal shooting at a Tampa bar on Franklin Street early Sunday morning, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa police said they have identified one of the suspects at 31-year-old Damaso Bravo, who is from Wimauma. He is facing three counts of aggravated battery, and a charge of possession of a firearm as a felon.

Detectives are currently working to identify the second suspect, the department confirmed.

Bravo and the other unidentified suspect are accused of opening fire on several people outside the LIT Cigar and Martini Lounge on Franklin Street in downtown Tampa, police said. Detectives said a 30-year-old man was shot and killed during the incident, and six other adult victims were injured.

The 30-year-old was from California and attending a wedding in town when he was shot outside the bar in downtown Tampa. Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor said the shooting started with a fight between two groups inside LIT Cigar and Martini Lounge.

After those involved were asked to leave shot were fired outside.

Bar fights leading to shootings in the Franklin Street area are becoming too common for nearby residents. This was the fourth shooting in the last 10 months.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for Bravo and an enhanced reward of up to $9,500 for information that leads to the unidentified suspect.

Anyone with information on where the suspects are and who that second suspect is, is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130 or make a tip by contacting Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477 or visiting www.CrimeStoppersTB.com.